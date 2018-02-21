New Legion! It's All In Your Head! http://techmash.co.uk/2018/02/21/legion-xmen-head/
21st February 2018
New Legion! It’s All In Your Head!

This cool series will be coming back on April 3rd on FX, this new season of Legion will consist of ten episodes. The series stars Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Amber Midthunder, Aubrey Plaza, Bill Irwin, Jeremie Harris, Jean Smart and Jemaine Clement.

