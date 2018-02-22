Human Tests SpotMini’s Robustness!

A test of SpotMini’s ability to adjust to disturbances as it opens and walks through a door. A person (not shown) drives the robot up to the door, points the hand at the door handle, then gives the ‘GO’ command, both at the beginning of the video and again at 42 seconds. The robot proceeds autonomously from these points on, without help from a person. A camera in the hand finds the door handle, cameras on the body determine if the door is open or closed and navigate through the doorway. The software provides locomotion, balance and adjusts behaviour when progress gets off track. The ability to tolerate and respond automatically to disturbances like these improves the successful operation of the robot. (Note: This testing does not irritate or harm the robot.)