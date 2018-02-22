Your Guide Is! The Dangerous Book for Boys!









Based on the popular book The Dangerous Book for Boys, is about to become one of the latest series to turn up on Amazon Prime. The series stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Erinn Hayes, Gabriel Bateman, Drew Logan Powell and Kyan Zielinski, The Dangerous Book for Boys will be available from the end of March.

The McKenna family must cope with the passing of its much-loved patriarch, Patrick. Hope appears in the form of a book called The Dangerous Book for Boys that Patrick created for his three sons. It becomes a how-to guide that inspires fantasies in his youngest son, Wyatt, enabling him to reconnect with his father and learn lessons that help him navigate real life.

