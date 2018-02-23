Time To Visit The Dark Beacon!

Posted on by David Allen




In new supernatural horror Dark Beacon, Amy loves her former colleague Beth with a passion, a relationship they had kept secret. When Beth’s devastated husband dies tragically, the widow disappears into seclusion with her young daughter. Tracking down Beth to a remote lighthouse, Amy finds her there, broken, and attempts to re-connect. But before long, they experience strange and terrifying visions suggesting Beth’s husband is back and won’t stop until they meet the same fate.

Dark Beacon stars April Pearson, Lynne ?Anne Rogers, Toby Osmond, Jon Campling and Kendra Mei. You can catch up with the movie when it is released in Cinemas on the 22nd March and by Digital Download from the 27th March 2018.

#DarkBeaconMovie #DarkBeacon #Horror #Lighthouse #Supernatural #Visions #Haunted #Remote #Scary #CozGreenop #GhostStory







