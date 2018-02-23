



Moving to a new city can be daunting, no matter how small or large it is or even the reasons for moving in the first place. Making new friends can make all the difference as you are often able to take part in new activities and visit interesting places. The trouble is finding and meeting new people is not as easy as it might sound, but as ever there is an app for this and it is called Pal!

FIND FRIENDS FOR YOUR ACTIVITY

Find and meet new friends with Pal for your activity

Sport

Beauty

Drinks

Food

Party

Sightseeing

Your existing friends don’t have time, other interests or live far away? Find new ones!

SEARCH

For yourself or

With existing friends as a group or couple

AROUND YOU

See what people do around you and join them.

CREATE YOUR OWN ACTIVITY

You search a partner for running or manicure

You and your friends want to meet new people and have drinks together

You and your partner want to find a couple to cook together

The Pal app is new free, so it is not going to cost you anything to give it a try, if it works for you great, if it does not help you out, then you have not lost anything. Head on over to Google Play or the App Store for details on the Pal app or to download it and give it try, there are like minded people out there waiting to connect.





