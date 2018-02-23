Time For Reboot: The Guardian Code!

Posted on by David Allen




It’s official! We are excited to share a sneak peak of #ReBootTheGuardianCode! The show is a cool mix of live action and awesome animation about the adventures of four teenagers who become the Next-Generation Guardians of Cyberspace with the help of an artificially intelligent bio-constructed teenage girl. This Netflix Original Series debuts worldwide on March 30th

#ReBootTheGuardianCode #ReBoot #TheGuardianCode #PowerRangers #Cyberspace #Guardians #SuperHumanSamuraiCyberSquad #?SuperHuman #Samurai #Cyber #Squad?







Published by David Allen

