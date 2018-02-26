Hello Space! Pocket Cloud Storage!









We all like to think that our data is safe, but every now and then there is a security breach somewhere that could somehow put your data at risk. So what can we do about it? Well, this is Hello Space it looks like a flash drive and acts like cloud storage, it really could not be any simpler than that! This is something that really does look promising, it offers multiplatform useability for up to five users, there is an app too that makes it all so much easier to use.

HOW IT WORKS? This flash drive is not used to store every single file, but for plug and play, security and encryption. Whenever you drop a file on your device, it is encrypted and safely sent to our safebox. For community use, each user will have his own HELLO SPACE USB device connected to the same storage space. Any modification by one member is synchronized and immediately accessible for the community.

The Hello Space data storage solution will be available by the end of the year with a retail price estimated at under £35 for the standard pack offering a 100 GB of storage and app for the first year, after that there will be a monthly subscription. However, as they are currently crowdfunding that means a deal and for just £22 you can get yourself a standard for the year. For more information and details of how you could be one of the first users, head on over to the Hello Space page on Kickstarter.

