Ready! The Nokia 8110 Is Back!





If you are looking for a phone that is stylish in a retro kind of way then you might be interested in the latest release from Nokia. It seems like they are finding new ways of making money from old phones, first there was the Nokia 3310 released last year and now the company is rebooting the 8110 slider phone, the 8110 was first released in 1996 and made famous by being used by Keanu Reeves in the 1999 movie The Matrix.

Now the 8110 is back offering LTE 4G allowing the user to connect to the internet and not forgetting the stylish sliding feature to answer calls. The rebooted Nokia 8110 LTE 4G mobile phone will come in black or yellow, it will be released in May with a tasty price tag of £70 (€79 or $97) price tag. For more details check out the new phone on the Nokia website.

Surf, chat and stream on 4G LTE with the new #Nokia8110 4G. Slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. An iconic design. Now made better. Hang up in style. For the originals. The return of the icon. Much like the original, the new Nokia 8110 4G has a curved protective cover you can slide open to pick up calls and slide back to end them. The unique shape also means you can spin the phone in ways you never imagined.

