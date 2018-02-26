Porsche Panamera Driven By Huawei Smartphone!





We already know about driverless cars, but the technology built into the car is mostly a secret and so to understand how these cars work is closing guarded secret. Yet it seems that in order to make a car driverless all it takes is a few modifications and a decent smartphone. This video show the team from Huawei drive a cool Porsche Panamera with a Mate 10 Pro smartphone and not just drive the car, it is able to detect obstacles and avoid them, one day all we will have to do is place our smartphone into the docking station and sit back!

Huawei, the global technology leader, has become the first mobile device manufacturer in the world to use an AI-powered smartphone to drive a car. The ‘RoadReader’ project pushes the boundaries of Huawei’s object recognition technology and puts the learning capabilities, speed and performance of its AI-powered devices to the test. This means that can it can distinguish between 1,000s of different objects including a cat and a dog, a ball or a bike and learn to take the most appropriate course of action.

