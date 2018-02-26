Play The Ultimate Retro Gaming Console!





At first, you might think that this is a Gameboy, but while the RetroStone looks like the classic handheld games console it is very different. This is retro gaming at its best and the good news is that you could soon have your own retro handheld games machine to play some great classic games on. RetroStone is from the same people that brought us the Raspiboy, but instead of having to build your own machine, the RetroStone comes complete and ready to go, just power up and play.

RetroGaming is constantly gaining in popularity, especially with the developments of single boards computer (raspberry pi, orange pi…) that enabled us to make homemade retrogaming consoles. However those required lot of know-how on electronics and DIY. You may have seen “Gameboyzero” projects on the internet and understand how difficult assembling one can be!

They are hoping to get this games console on sale by the middle of the year with a retail price of around €159. However, the good news is that they are currently raising funds through crowdfunding and that means there is a chance to grab yourself a good deal on one of the first machines off the production line. Head on over to the RetroStone page on Kickstarter for more information and details of how you can order one for just €129, bargain!

