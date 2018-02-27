Sustainable Reusable Bamboo Straws!





While following the news I noticed that there is a movement against the use of plastic straws, but with so many drinks and bars using this kind of straw what can they do to stop the use of this single-use plastic? Well, it seems like there could be a viable solution to this problem and it is all down to bamboo. These straws are made from bamboo, which is both sustainable and eco-friendly, they are completely reusable, which means that this is an interesting idea to think about as a viable replacement for single-use plastic items such as drinking straws.

Bamboo straws are perfect to use as drinking straws for both cold and hot drinks such as ice-cold smoothies and steaming hot coffees; we also produce pretty cool coconut bowls which would be perfect for your breakfast bowls, salads, sides and sweet potato fries; and if you’re feeling super adventurous you can drink coffees & cocktails out of them too! In order to create our bowls, we visit coconut plantations where the coconut shells have been thrown away and discarded as waste. We, in fact, go and collect these shells, saving them and turning them into beautiful recycled coconut bowls. We rely solely on nature and so all of our products are ethically sourced.

The bamboo straws will be available to buy soon, but if you cannot wait to give them a go you are in luck as they are currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, where you can find more information and details on how you can order a set of four bamboo straws from just £5 or go all the way and order ten straws from £10. These just might be the last drinking straws that you will ever need to buy! Or for a while at least.

