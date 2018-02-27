Check Out The CEMEX Hackathon!





If there is one way of forcing some great ideas to come to the surface it has to be a hackathon, yet it seems like a hackathon is old fashioned these days with many organisation opting for other ways of boosting creativity. Having said that, the hackathon is not dead it is merely reserved for those organisations that are capable of getting the right people at the right time together in the right place, something like what CEMEX pulled off recently in Cambridge.





The CEMEX Hackathon took place in Cambridge during the first week in February, the company is a global manufacturer of building materials and they believe that an event such as this can innovate and encourage people to come up with new ideas, not just for the industry that CEMEX is involved in, but a wide variety of ideas across an even wider range businesses.

“Incredible passion and engagement, a powerful instrument to generate great ideas”, some of the thoughts from CEMEX UK’s Country President, Michel Andre on the first ever Hackathon organised by CEMEX. Held in Cambridge, UK it involved 67 CEMEX employees from all over its European operations and 34 university students and 8 professors from highly regarded universities, who came together for two days.

