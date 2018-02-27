The Stylish Kilo Docking Station!





A smartphone dock is something that you can either do with or without, some people just have their smartphone on the table, while others like to stand it upright in order to see what is happening all of the time. This is where smartphone docks come in handy, you can place the device on it, connect the cable and know that your smartphone is fully charged all of the time. This is the Kilo Dock a stylish design that would be able to grace any desk or tabletop, it comes in maple, walnut, silver and black finishes, it is compatible with Apple, Samsung, LG, Google Pixel, Sony and Huawei devices.





Introducing Kilo Dock! The Kilo dock is a beautiful, intelligent and adaptable docking station designed around the workflows of creatives, programmers and power-users and is designed to work with iPhone as well as Android flagship phones.. It is more than a docking station – it’s your day-to-day essential workhorse and servant, and it does things that other docking stations cannot.

They are hoping to get the Kilo Dock on sale by the middle of the year with a retail price of around £79, but if you cannot wait to get your order in, then head on over the Kilo Dock page on Kickstarter for more details and information on how you can get one of the early models from around £69 while stocks last. If you like the idea of a smartphone dock, then you will love the Kilo Dock.

#KiloDock #DockingStation #SmartphoneDock #Dock #Cable #Charging #Connected #Phone #PhoneDock #WoodenPhoneDock #NewDesign











