Stargazers: The Final Season!





This is Stargazers a cool and slightly funny science fiction quest based on Captain Phoenix Charcanova and his alien friend Qui’ko Apodaca. You can see comparisons with other science fiction movies, but that just makes this even more interesting. There seven series to catch up with, but this is all about season eight the final series. This is your chance to involved, there will be as twenty-minute episodes with a final one-hour extravaganza to finish the whole thing off once and for all, maybe.





Stargazers is set in the year 2237 and follows the adventures of Captain Phoenix Charcanova alongside his alien companion, Qui’ko Apodaca, as they deliver classified cargo to the other side of the universe. The story spans the “final” six 20-minute episodes, which shall be released weekly followed by a final 60-minute special, which merges them all together with inter-cut commentary by the cast and crew members.

The team behind Stargazers have turned to crowdfunding to complete the quest and so that opens up the door for you to get involved. Check out the Stargazer page on Kickstarter for more details and information on how you can help out, remember backers of these projects get perks and the more that back the project with the bigger the perk. Are you ready to join the Stargazer quest?

