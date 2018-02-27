Veggies Go Social With VeVeggie!





Sometimes being a member of a group or alternative lifestyle can be lonely, but if you happen to be a vegan or vegetarian you will find that you are not alone with a new social site called VeVeggie. Unlike other social media sites, this is a place where like-minded people can meet and share ideas. It is a simple idea that has the potential to build into a comprehensive place for recipes, shopping and eating out. For anyone who has found that eating out is not always easy when you are a veggie, this could be ideal.





Today, our vegetarian and vegan community have a lot of information to share, and the access options for this information are few and confusing, it’s for that reason that we want to create a meeting place for our community, that allows us to stay together, communicated and with all the information that we need at the tips of our fingers.

They are looking to get this up and running by the middle of the year, currently, they are crowdfunding to raise enough funds to launch the veggie social site, which means if you like what you see and want to back the project you can qualify for perks. For more details on the idea and to find out how you can get involved head on over to their page on Kickstarter.

