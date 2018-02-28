ChargeONE Wireless Charger For Today!





Love them or hate them wireless chargers are here to stay, but if you have used one you will know that they can often be a bit temperamental and sometimes they do not look that great either. The good news is that you are not alone and the chargeONE wireless charger is hoping to fill in the gaps. It has a combination of fabric and plastic to offer an effective wireless charger that will ensure that your smartphone remains cool while charging.

Our fabric and colour combinations were carefully hand-selected and prototyped. The woven fabric adds a subtleness to your wireless charger that makes finding a home for it easy. Fabric helps keep your phone cool (both temperature and look-wise) while charging. Our wireless charger is built for fast. Get a charge capability up to 10W. Much faster than standard 5W wireless chargers on the market. Feel free to leave your case on, chargeONE is able to charge through most cases and is completely safe.

The chargeONE will be going on sale later this year with a retail price of around $59.99, which is not bad but what is better is the crowdfunding price of around $35, while stocks last that is. If you need more information on this cool wireless charger or details on how you can grab yourself a bargain, head on over the chargeONE page on Kickstarter.





