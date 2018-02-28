The Fireman Are Coming! Fahrenheit 451!





For most people, the idea of burning books is just wrong, but in a future predicted by Ray Bradbury the world is undergoing change and as such books are being burned by the Firemen. This is the classic Fahrenheit 451 story, it will be available from HBO soon, let’s hope that it does not give anyone any ideas!

Starring Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon, Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury’s classic novel. In a future where the media is an opiate, history is rewritten and “firemen” burn books, Jordan plays Montag, a young fireman who struggles with his role as law enforcer. Battling his mentor, fire captain Beatty, played by Shannon, he forsakes his world in an effort to regain his humanity.

