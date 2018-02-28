Handmade Full Size Gaming Pixelkabinett!

Posted on by David Allen


Back in the day, the local games arcade used to be the place to be, the lights, sounds and the potential to claim the 1st place on the leader was a way of life and it could be again with this brilliant retro arcade games cabinet from Love Hulten. The machine has been built by hand using reclaimed cabinets and a mixture of consoles.

A unique handmade full-size arcade cabinet for two players, inspired by old industrial cabinets, vintage mixing consoles and early space travels. The cabinet is decorated by a glowing planetarium on the front and an engraved Saturn speaker grill. The folding top keep dust away when not in use.

The Pixelkabinett measures up at around 50cm x 40cm x 120cm and has a price tag of €3,599, there are two gaming options available to add onto the final price, the 815 in 1 Arcade PCB board (JAMMA) at €168 and the Built-in computer with MAME interface to add game files to your personal library in an instant through USB at an extra €269, let the gaming begin.



#Pixelkabinett #LoveHulten #Gaming #ArcadeGames #ArcadeGameCabinet #Consoles #Handmade #Gamers #ClassicGames #RetroGaming







Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Published by David Allen

We cover all kinds of technology, gadget, current and funny news stories! Although we stop there as we cover a wide variety of of other cool subjects, including cars, lifestyle and breaking news stories.