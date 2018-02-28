ShiftCam Camera Enhancing Phone Case!





Smartphones are great for capturing cool images while on the move, but when it comes to zooming in and taking even more interesting images, sometimes the smartphone camera is not up to the job and that is an image lost forever. Shiftcam 2.0 is a travel kit for iPhone owners that offers a selection of lenses to ensure that you have the right tool for the job. This is not just a gimmick either this is the complete pro kit for those of us that want high-quality images without all of the fuss of having to fork out for a serious camera with an equally serious price tag.





SHIFTCAM 2.0: 12 Camera-Enhancing Lens in 1 Sleek Phone Case. A Comprehensive Set of 12 Camera-Enhancing Lenses in 1 Convenient, Portable, Phone case for Photographers. Just Shift. Point. & Shoot.Compact and portable, the Pro Lens expansion set turns your iPhone into a pocket-friendly professional camera. Used in conjunction with the ShiftCam 2.0 iPhone case, this five-strong range of interchangeable lenses includes Pro Wide Angle, Pro Telephoto, 238° Pro Fisheye and Pro Macro.

They are hoping to get this on sale later on this year with a retail price of around $69.99 for the Travel Kit offering the six into one dual lens kit. There is better news, if you are quick and head on over to the ShiftCam page on Kickstarter now you can get the Travel Kit from just $49, which is not a bad deal at all.

