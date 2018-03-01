Amazon’s Echo Spot, Ideal for the Bedroom!





Amazon has been forefront when it comes to innovation in digital assistant powered devices. Alexa is the virtual assistant from Amazon and it is one of the best virtual assistants out there. Echo Spot is Alexa in a composition of a touchscreen alarm clock. Virtual assistants are the latest addition to the home-technology sector and it has got a great welcome from people. More detailed information about Amazon’s Echo Spot is given below.

Screen

It has a 2.5 inches LCD touchscreen with 480 x 480 pixels. Since the screen is bit smaller, it is better for close-up use. However, watching short videos from few meters does not cause any problems but reading news or notifications seems extremely difficult. By default, the device plays the videos in a rectangular format on its circular screen and users can change it in the settings. It has several themes and it also has 250 nits’ brightness which makes the display clear enough to see up to the second hand. Spot also has a light sensor which dims the screen when the surrounding lights get dim or switched off.

Design

Echo Spot comes with a circular display and spherical body. It has a delightful alarm clock theme-style display and it is also light weighted. The dimensions are 4.1 x 3.8 x 3.6 inches and it weighs around 419 grams. Though Amazon has shown most of its talent on the software side; Echo Spot has a pleasing design. It has a bezel around the screen which covers a considerable area of the front part, yet it looks like it is in appropriate proportions. It has three buttons on its top: volume increase, volume decrease and mute. The mute button can mute music and can also turn off the camera. Also, there are options to turn off the camera completely in the settings.

Listening

It has a total of four microphones and when the device is hearing it will be displaying a small blue circle. It also facilitates crisp video and voice calls under decent Wi-Fi connection. In addition to that, it can be used as an intercom to communicate between family members.

Finally, what can it do?

Echo Spot can do almost everything an Echo can do. It can be used to play music, make video calls, look up on the internet, place reminders, set alarms, purchase on Amazon, set up appointments on Google Calendar and so on. Also, Spot features Amazon’s ESP feature through which the user will be getting the response from the closest device. This would be very helpful in case if the user has many Alexa powered devices.

Overall Amazon Echo Spot is just a smaller version of Amazon Echo with an additional screen and it can be used for many purposes. Echo Spot if one of the cutest products from Amazon. Bring home Alexa now!

