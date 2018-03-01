Daily Art Exhibitions! ArtPassport!









If you love art then this is the app for you, its called ArtPassort and it will show you cool images from modern art exhibitions every day. Not only that, you get to see the whole thing through brilliant 360° panoramas. This is a great way to find out more about new artists and their work, in many ways it is better than visiting the actual gallery as there are no queues and nobody getting in the way to spoil your view.

Stunning 360° panoramas of modern and contemporary art exhibitions from the world’s leading galleries and art museums. New exhibitions added daily, featuring established and up-and-coming artists complete with individual works, exhibition texts and visiting information. There has never been an easier way to find new art or catch the shows you might have missed. Works with Google Cardboard.

The good news is that the ArtPassport is a free app, the bad news is that currently it is only available for the users of iPhones on iTunes, but it is early days for them and maybe at some point, they will launch ArtPassport for Android devices too.

