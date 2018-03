It’s Cloak And Dagger From Marvel!

Two teenagers from very different backgrounds awaken to newly acquired superpowers which mysteriously link them to one another. Teenagers Tyrone and Tandy are awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another.

This all new ten episode Marvel show will be premiering from June 7th on Freeform, it will be starring Olivia Holt, Aubrey Joseph, Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos and J. D. Evermore.

