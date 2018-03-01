What Is The Price Of Loyalty?

The Real Price of Loyalty! You would think that loyalty to payment plans and jobs would result in the best deals and discounts, but in actual fact, it seems to be that you’re paying a “loyalty” tax by not switching to the best plans. Have a look at some of the most common regular payments to see where you could be saving or even gaining more money by scoping out the market. The real price of Loyalty for UK adults is £2,827.
