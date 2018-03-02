Welcome To The Blackout Club!





You are a teenager from a small, modern town. Each morning, you awaken covered in mud or scratches, with no memory of the night before. You’ve heard of sleepwalking – but this is different. Sometimes you lose entire days. There are others like you. Your new group of friends bonded over this shared secret, forming a club to investigate the cause of these BLACKOUTS. Together, you discovered a network of bizarre underground tunnels, hidden just beneath the surface of your quiet community. An uncanny, disorienting music beckoned from below.

There is still some time to wait for this game as it is due out sometime in 2019 for the PS4, Xbox One and on Steam. For more details on the game and for pre-order news head on over to the Blackout Club, unless you are too scared to visit this scary place.





