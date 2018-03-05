House Of Cards! Hail To The Chief!









We’re just getting started. House of Cards returns for a final season this fall on Netflix.

The final season of House of Cards will be starring, Robin Wright, Michael Kelly, Campbell Scott, Patricia Clarkson, Derek Cecil, Boris McGiver, Jayne Atkinson, Constance Zimmer, Greg Kinnear, Diane Lane and Cody Fern. You will be able to catch up with the events on the Hill later on this year on Netflix.

