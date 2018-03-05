Turok 2: Seeds of Evil returns to the PC! The sequel to the hit game Turok is now available, featuring a host of new enemies, new weapons, new missions, new locations and a new multiplayer mode. Remastered for today’s computers using a new engine with improved graphics, Turok 2 will transport players into sprawling environments with vicious enemies lurking behind every corner.
