After Agent Coulson and the team escaped the Framework and awakened back in the real world, they battled L.M.D. (Life Model Decoy) AIDA who had become fully human – and given herself multiple Inhuman abilities. After defeating AIDA with the help of Ghost Rider, the team went to a diner to celebrate but were interrupted by a mysterious man who rendered them frozen. Later, Coulson woke up onboard a station… in space.

Coulson will discover that some, but not all, of his S.H.I.E.L.D. colleagues were taken with him and placed onboard a space station. As they come into contact with the vessel’s inhabitants, it becomes abundantly clear that something has gone terribly awry. The team must figure out their role, delving deeper into this nightmarish mystery to try to right what has gone incredibly wrong.

