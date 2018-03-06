Are You Ready To Hunt Down The Freeman?





Check out this game on steam, it has an image of Gordon Freeman and is called Hunt Down The Freeman, so naturally, you might think that this is a mod for Half Life, but it is not. This is a standalone game made under licence by developer Royal Rudius Entertainment. By all accounts, the game is a bit buggy and the developers put this down to the fans of Half Life who could not wait to get their hands on it.

Just another mission, or so you thought… until aliens from another dimension start invading Earth before a scientist with a crowbar hospitalizes you after wiping out your entire squad. Just when you thought you were finished, a man with a briefcase offers you the chance for another beginning.

The Hunt Down The Freeman game is available right from Steam, it will set you back around £20 or $25, so its sort of middle of the road when it comes to pricing. The downside is the comments, some are really not that flattering at all, but as with everything, the only way that you can decide for yourself is to give the game a go, there have been a few updates since the initial release, so maybe it is time to Hunt Down The Freeman.

