How To Play Part Time UFO!

How many times have you downloaded a game from iTunes or Google Play only to think that it has all been a waste of time and effort? Well, you are not alone and it turns out that in order to get some gaming satisfaction you are going to need to pay out for it. This is Part-Time UFO a simple game that keeps you amused, it is not one of those endless games that sucks you in and throws advertising at you all of the time, it is a cheap game that is ideal for those times when you have a few minutes to kill. So grab the controls of your tiny UFO and get to work.

Part time worker, full-time UFO! In Part-Time UFO, fly a UFO around and complete odd jobs. Help out at a farm, support cheerleaders, cook up the ultimate dessert at a restaurant, build castles, and much more! Wherever the UFO goes, there are sure to be plenty of jobs waiting. At the centre of all this is the UFO’s super special awesome claw! Use the claw crane to grab, move, and stack objects to complete jobs.

The Part-Time UFO game is available now on iTunes and Google Play, it costs 3.99 and the price has no currency boundaries, it is the same in pounds as it is in dollars. This is a great way to have a bit of fun while not breaking the bank.

