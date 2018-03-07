Netflix! Lost in Space Poster!

The classic science fiction TV series Lost In Space is coming back after fifty years. The new series from Netflix will be starring Guy Williams, Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Parker Posey, Taylor Russell, Max Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, and Ignacio Serricchio. It will be available from the middle of April!

The Robinson family, part of a highly trained mission to establish a new colony in space, is unexpectedly pulled off course forcing them to crash land on a lost planet. Danger will find them. Lost in Space premieres April 13, 2018.

