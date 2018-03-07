Alicia Vikander Launches Tomb Raider Escape Room!

To celebrate the March 15th release of the action-adventure epic TOMB RAIDER, Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures invite you to TOMB RAIDER: ESCAPE – a fantastic journey into the unknown that will push your limits and transport you into the film’s incredible world. You’ll discover your inner-Lara Croft and uncover the mysterious Tomb of the Mother of Death.

The Tomb Raider Escape Room location is being kept under wraps, the room will be spanning over three floors and 1,500 square feet, it is believed to be located in the Brick Lane or Nomadic Gardens area of East London. Tomb Raider Escape Room will open its doors to the public for a limited time beginning 9th March.

