Get Organised With The Collections App!

How often do you see something and wished that you had taken a photo of it for future reference? Well, it would seem that this happens to a lot of us and up until now, there was little help available. But soon there will be an app that will make taking a photo and organising it into some sort of easy to use system. It is called Collections, you will be able to keep all of your inspirations in one place and it will be available soon.

There is more to this app too, it is fun, time-saving and as you build a collection of images, you are creating an overview of your lifestyle. This simple to use app creates a snapshot of your likes and style, instead of trying to remember what things looked that, where they come from and how much they cost, just add it to the collections app for when the time is right.

Collections is the beautifully simple visual bookmarks app, designed to help you and your friends organise your ideas, inspirations and adventures using your camera. When you spy that jacket you’ve always wanted, or the entrance of a beautiful hotel you want to stay at, you want to capture and catalogue that idea instantly. With Collections this takes seconds. Now you’ll always remember those inspiring moments.

The Collections app will be available for the owners of iPhones later on this month, details can be found on iTunes, the cost will set you back around £3 or $2.99, which is not bad for an app that can create a cool collection of ideas with a simple tap on the screen.

