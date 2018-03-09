Jo! The Mini Titanium Bottle Opener!

It might seem like a strange concept, but opening a bottle with a metal cap is easy with the right tool, but quite hard when you do not have any tools available. Let’s face it, we are not all going to carry around a bottle opener with us all of the time, they are bulky and could cause some serious injury if you keep it in your pocket. But the Jo is different, not only is it made from high-quality titanium, it is small enough to fit into any pocket without causing any discomfort.

The Jo is neat little thing too, it has a sort of J shape to it that allows the user to place over the bottle cap and pull it off with little effort. The great thing about this design is that it not only looks great it can be personalised with an event name or brand, making it ideal for marketing or to just offer as an incentive to consumers.

Lightweight – titanium is lighter than steel

Strong – titanium has a highest strength-to-density ratio of any metallic element. Titanium has strength and hardness comparable to carbon steel.

Durable – titanium is one of the most durable metals on the planet, which is why it’s used in aerospace and military

Small – small as a coin, ideal for your key-chain

Pocket friendly – perfect for everyday carry in your pocket

Excellent corrosion resistance – titanium is more resistant than any other metal. Titanium is highly resistant to most types of corrosion. It will hold for years without succumbing to the effects of rust and corrosion.

Non-toxicity – titanium is used as a material for surgical implants and dental plates attesting to the non-toxicity of titanium. Also titanium can be used within the human body due to its bio-inert qualities.

The tiny Jo bottle opener has been in the design stages for some time, but now they are almost ready to start the production lines. Before that can take place they need some extra funding and as such have turned to crowdfunding in order to move onto the next stage. You can find out more from the Jo page on Kickstarter where you will also find that for backing the project with just £7 or $9 you will become eligible for one the early Jo model to come off the production line later on this year.

