PARENTAL MONITORING: 3 IMPORTANT REASONS FOR PARENTS TO MONITOR KIDS PHONE USEAGE!

Mobile phones are a major convenience for most parents. Phones give parents a way to keep track of children through personal contact or through the GPS service with their carrier. They also give children more security, enabling immediate contact with mom or dad in the case of accident, illness or even just an early school dismissal. Parents should be warned that the same phone that gives them access to their children also gives children access to a much larger world. Keeping track of how your child uses his cell phone is an important part of parenting to ensure your child’s safety. Here are 3 reasons for you to monitor your kids’ mobile phone.

Cyber intimidation

Some children and adolescents find it easier to intimidate others when they hide behind a phone or the social networking council. Parents who have banned social media on your home computer may be shocked to find their child has downloaded a free application. Parents who allow social media should keep a check on the child’s communication carried through the social platforms. Not only this check the phone of the child for intimidation for text and voice messages as bullying goes beyond social networks. Scroll through the call history and check the names of all incoming or outgoing calls. If you don’t know who is calling your child, ask for an explanation.

Pornography

Online pornography is a part of the digital life. According to iKeepSafe.org, a nonprofit group organized to provide security intelligence communities to the digital world, as much as one in four children have accidentally accessed pornography. Phones can access the Internet, and many of the same threats apply. Although there is a wide range of safety and security programs out there, the wise parents regularly look through the history of navigation of the phone. In addition, it is important to check the chat rooms or social networking sites that children can visit. Pornographers track down sites children research to trap victims. All that a predator needs is the phone number of the child, and it can track his calls, text, email, navigation and location without her ever knowing.

Sexting

More and more parents are becoming aware of the issue of sexting. It is sexually explicit text messages, but also includes users to send nude photos by phone. In many states, anyone who has a picture of a naked person under the age of 18 can be arrested for child pornography, even if the user is under 18 as well. It is important that parents look through the photos on the phone, both those already taken and those sent, and confront head behavior.

ROLE OF PARENTAL MONITORING

To ensure kids' safety there is just one solution available and that is parental monitoring. For the purpose, the majority of parents use digital tools such as parental monitoring apps.

