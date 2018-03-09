Join The Federation! Star Trek! The Holy Core!

Star Trek has come a long way from the original 1960’s series, and now it is looking to go where no TV series has gone before, by expanding the TNG universe with The Holy Core a series made by fans for fans. The plan is to expand on the earlier Star Trek project, Chance Encounter to produce a movie based on Star Trek. For fans this is brilliant, but for the filmmakers, it is a question of pulling everything together in order to end up with a viable movie worthy of carrying the Star Trek name onto the next level.

Our Nebula class starship, the U.S.S. Vigilance is in orbit of Vita II, the homeworld of the Vitans. This humanoid species has finally reached a fragile peace, having emerged from several centuries of religious war. Our Starfleet crew are here to lend vital assistance with a groundbreaking new scientific procedure to cleanse their atmosphere of harmful pollutants – a consequence of their prolonged war.

Obviously, there is a long way to go before this movie can be seen by Star Trek fans, there is equipment to find, the movie to make and then it will need to be polished before release. All this work comes at a cost and so the team are crowdfunding. This means that you can get involved, check out the Holy Core page on Kickstarter where you can back the project from as little as £5 and help this movie become a reality, there are not many people who can claim that they were backers of a Star Trek movie, how cool would that be?

