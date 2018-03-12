Its A Mar10 Day On Google Maps!

To celebrate Mario Day Google Maps introduced a great feature with the help of Nintendo. The little plumber will be driving around the map of your choice. What better way to celebrate March 10th or Mar10 could there be. Once again Mario is proving to be a popular little character despite his age!

We know a true Mario fan when we see one. They hum the Super Mario Bros. background music on repeat, daydream about collecting gold coins and 1-UP mushrooms, and want nothing more than to traverse the Mushroom Kingdom with Luigi, Toad, and Yoshi to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. To celebrate our favorite mustachioed plumber-turned-racer on his special day—MAR10 Day—we’ve collaborated with the team at Nintendo to let Mario accompany you on all of your driving adventures on Google Maps this week.

