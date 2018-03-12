“Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!” season three finds the Guardians amidst fame and fortune after arresting Thanos and then quickly back on their feet after being framed by the Collector. They’ll travel to new universes, stage the ultimate sting operation inside Nova Corps, and expose a highly anticipated secret invasion.
