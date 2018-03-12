IN THEATERS JULY 6. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe.
Sorry To Bother You stars, Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Patton Oswalt, Steven Yeun, Terry Crews, David Cross, Danny Glover, Omari Hardwick, Marcella Bragio, Tom Woodruff Jr., Kate Berlant, Jermaine Fowler, Robert Longstreet, Teresa Navarro.
